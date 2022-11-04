EDITORIAL MUG: Ken Garner

There are not many things more American than exercising our hard fought right to vote and it is extremely important that we go to the polls this election and every other election where we have a legal opportunity and obligation to vote.

The last few weeks, this week included, we at the Maryville Forum have been extolling the virtue and providing information on the candidates and amendments so that you hopefully have more knowledge at your disposal when casting your ballot

