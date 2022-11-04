There are not many things more American than exercising our hard fought right to vote and it is extremely important that we go to the polls this election and every other election where we have a legal opportunity and obligation to vote.
The last few weeks, this week included, we at the Maryville Forum have been extolling the virtue and providing information on the candidates and amendments so that you hopefully have more knowledge at your disposal when casting your ballot
But what is important when determining which candidates and/or what ballot issue should get your vote is to tune out the noise. It is sometimes hard to discern fact from fiction when deciding how to cast your vote. For those who are already in office, there is one really simple way to determine where they stand. Go look at how the person voted on each bill. Don’t listen to the rhetoric, check out their record. For newcomers to the political landscape listen carefully to what the candidates have to say on each issue and research their actual position, not only the hot-button issue of the day and if that person wins hold their feet to the fire.
There is so much to consider and sift through (much like this column) when making voting decisions. It seems like voting sometimes divides us, but there are far more issues that unite us. Figure out for yourself what are the real issues that you care about, not the ones talking heads and the other loud voices in the room tell us what we have to care about. There are many issues where we have common ground instead of the two or three extremely sensitive ones that often separate us on and bring about the screaming matches. Do I have views on those, you better believe it, but those are not what determines my final vote. Look at the total candidate/issue and see how that impacts your day-to-day life and that of the community you live in.
We should vote without emotion. Many campaigns (issues and candidates) will prey on human emotion to either tug at your heart or to stir anger instead of looking at it clearly and objectively. Take a breath, relax and decide on who and what to vote for with a clear mind, which will allow you to have a clear conscience after leaving the voting booth.
So once again breathe in that cool northwest Missouri autumn air and vote your mind on Tuesday.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.