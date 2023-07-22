I think about freedom everyday. One of the first things I do every morning is put on my POW*MIA bracelet bearing the name Lance Cpl. Edward J. Rykoskey that also has the words FREEDOM NOW on it.
Freedom is something that I do not take for granted, not one single day. However, in those times when I start to wonder about our freedoms all I have to do is look down at my right wrist and I become reinvigorated.
We have freedom of speech, freedom of thought, we have freedom coming out the wazoo, but so many people want to extinguish that freedom by telling you what you can say or can’t say, how to think or not to think.
If your thoughts are different that is OK.
We should cherish our freedoms wherever that takes us, at home, at work, at school. We have to stop telling each other how to think, and realize that its OK to think differently, I mean this isn’t North Korea.
It really is all right to think differently than your neighbor or what some influencer says that you need to think. Be an independent thinker. Research on your own and listen to a wide range of thoughts on topics then come to a decision yourself. Because then it will truly be your own independent thought. That’s part of what having rights is about — independent thought that is not dependent on what a king or president tells you what to think and say. I encourage all to take advantage of their freedoms, but be civil and respectful of others opinions because that is in part what freedom is: to have the ability to not think like everyone else. To be an original and not some replica or puppet.
Freedom, though, does not give a person the right to force their opinions down another’s throat. It gives us the right to think differently than others, to have your own independent thoughts and to question others. But, like I wrote in my last column: be reasonable. Also, be respectful. We don’t have to shame others because they think differently.
Men and women like Lance Cpl. Rykoskey have given their lives for us to be able to have our freedoms. It’s up to us not to take those freedoms for granted and make their sacrifices for naught. So express your opinions, if you have a thought, by writing a letter to the editor or ask lawmakers and government employees questions, if you have a strong thought, one way or another, on something going on in your communities.
I implore you to use your freedom now.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.