This week’s paper includes a four-month long investigation by Forum staff members regarding the Maryville R-II School District and the silence with which it tends to operate. The entire project was a tough line for me to walk as an advocate for my own business, as a journalist and as a patron of the school district. I know that there will be some who read this investigative report and think that The Forum is on a witch-hunt or trying to sell newspapers with sensationalized reporting, but nothing can be further from the truth.
I genuinely like the people who serve on the school board or are a part of the administration, and consider many of them my friends. I have broken bread or shared a beverage with almost every member of the board. My children have been students in the school district. I cheer on my children at the same athletic events as board members. Some of us go to the same church; I have worked with some, prayed with some.
I don’t believe that members of the board, the administration or local businesses had ulterior motives in these two cases or are being nefarious. However, the sound of silence by the board as a whole has been deafening and I don’t understand why.
At every turn The Forum’s questions have gone largely unanswered. When the paper made its Sunshine Law request of the district last year, the district’s playbook seemed to be only to diminish and dissuade our efforts in an attempt to make us feel like we were putting an undue and/or unjust burden on the district, just by making the request.
The goal of the investigation Forum staff pursued is not to hurt anyone or damage anyone’s reputation. It was undertaken with one purpose — truth and transparency. We should hold our elected officials to the standards of openness and honesty.
We would not be living up to our own duty of independent community journalism if we didn’t report on how our elected officials uphold those standards — regardless of our personal feelings.
As stakeholders and patrons of the district, the public is owed explanations for decisions made or not made concerning money, land and the most important commodity: our children.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.