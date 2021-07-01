As we approach our nation’s 245th celebration of Independence Day this weekend, many thoughts come to mind. First and foremost, is that I am extremely grateful that I am an American and that I live in the United States.
As someone who has served this great nation in multiple capacities, as a United States Marine and as a police officer here in Maryville, I feel that freedom for me has a certain flavor that the protected never know.
As I take moments each day to give thanks for all I have, I realize that there is so much more that unites us as people rather than divides us. If we would stop, even if just for a few minutes, to focus on what is good rather than the evil then I believe we can start to make meaningful and reasonable efforts to find common ground.
But to come together, despite vastly opposing viewpoints on some issues there is one thing we have to do. It’s easy and hard all at the same time.
So what is it?
Shut our mouths and listen. This goes for all of us, not just people on the far left or extreme right. It seems that people just want to be heard so they try to scream their point of view as loud as they can to drown out anyone who has a differing opinion.
We have to be willing to talk to each other civilly over a cup of coffee, a beer, or some food. There is nothing like food and drink to help bridge a gap among us.
I have a very wide range of people in my circle of friends and family not just those whom I agree with. Even when I vehemently disagree with that person, I don’t get agitated, throw my arms up in the air and scream from the roof tops. I try to keep my mouth shut for a few minutes and just listen.
I’m not saying my opinion changes on a lot of topics, but I understand where the other person is coming from a whole lot better and they are more receptive to my views.
I dare you to try it you may me be surprised how well it works.
We all just want to be heard. But to be heard we need to listen. Really listening to each other may not solve all the problems in the world, but it sure seems like a great start.
Instead of pointing fingers at law enforcement, anthem kneelers, flag wavers, different ethnic groups or other religions, or any segment of society we need to look inward first and then outward. Then break bread or have a drink with those of differing viewpoints and backgrounds. Let’s find that area where we are the same and build from there.
As we are on the horizon of the Fourth of July let’s take a moment to celebrate those areas that really unite us. That’s what being an American is all about — being united with each other
I truly believe that most of us in the United States don’t have as polarizing differing views as the next. One may be a little right of center or a little left, and that’s alright because the great majority of us reside in that small circle in either direction of the middle.
There are too many people, although I believe that it is a small minority, with large mouths and platforms, who want us as a nation at each other’s throats and in various states of agitation and panic just to put forth an agenda. Instead of feeding into the hysteria, it’s time to unite not divide.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.