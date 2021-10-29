I know we’ve all heard the words that it’s time for a change and buzz phrases like cancel culture, well I think it is time for a drastic change when it comes to our country’s political system. It’s time to 86 the way our political system has run for years.
I don’t make this statement lightly and I actually have a solution. Although national career politicians on both sides of the aisle will tell you this just isn’t possible and that nothing would ever get done. Seriously! What are they really getting done now? Many politicians will espouse all sorts of numbers, and scenarios that change just can’t happen. Why not? Being a politician should not be someone’s sole career and the goal should not be to accumulate power, it should be to serve and govern, not dictate.
So you want to know what my solution is? In short it is federal term limits, but it is so much more. Because I do realize that there needs to be some continuity in our government. I think that Missouri has done a good job of starting this I just think we as a nation need to go a little farther.
But my idea is on the federal level only. For starters here are the limits. Members may be elected to a total of 12 years of government service in Congress, whatever combination the person can reach, but it cannot exceed that 12-year mark, not for any reason, no exception. Not leaving after 12 years taking a break and then come back. No, 12 years period! I understand that there are politicians who truly are comitted to serving the people and this will cause them to term out, but again being a politician should not be a career.
Also, while in session, members of Congress must live in barracks-style housing without their families, much like those our service members reside in and eat their meals in the chow hall. Believe me barracks living is not that bad. I realize that the continuity of government needs to be in tact, so each night a select few will be at an undisclosed location to ensure that continuity. Living together in this dormitory environment will force members to learn how to get along and allow for meetings to be held at all hours of the day and night. Health care, should be the same as what other federal emplyees get. Let’s get rid of some of the current wasteful spending and unbelievable perks that members have. To see the perks available to members of Congress and their staffers, it only takes a quick internet search to scratch the surface.
Politicians can only campaign on their own behalf. No other member of Congress or the Executive branch can spend their government time or funds campaigning for another candidate. Let the candidate campaign on their own merit, not get elected because the president or vice president went out on the campaign trail for them or on the coattails of sitting members of the government.
Will my recommendations completely change the nonsense going on in Washington D.C. today or drain the swamp? No, but these ideas will attract people who truly want to make a difference not those who see it as a way to obtain power and wealth or rule. Will it cycle out those who really are in service for the right reasons? Yes, but it will help get us back to a government for the people and by the people.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.