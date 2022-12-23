While activists, politicians and talking heads on both sides of the political spectrum continue their pandering to special interest groups, policies and agendas, there is one group that very few people are talking about and that is our children.
In the past few weeks on the pages of this very paper we have seen the lives of children impacted in a not so wonderful time of the year way. Recently, it was announced that the Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Task Force is shutting its doors due to a lack of funding. Also, in last week’s paper, hopefully you read the heart-breaking story about a young Grant City girl who tragically lost her valiant fight against the all-dreaded C word earlier this week.
All of these stories are heart-wrenching.
All across our nation people battle over issues that important are to them, however, we are all too often forgetting about the only special interest that really matters – our children.
We need to be finding a way to better support our kids, especially during their times of need and when they are at their lowest. Be it a life-threatening illness or suffering physical, sexual or mental abuse.
My heart strings get plucked every time I read a story about children facing horrendous circumstances. When I was a police officer, the cases that haunted and disturbed me almost always were those involving kids.
This is not an attack on our local politicians for the task force shutting down, it’s a knock on all of us for not doing more to keep initiatives such as this a priority. Also, how can we find cures for all sorts of issues such as ED, hair loss and a host of other things, but not in curing our children and giving them an opportunity to thrive in life.
I am angry! We need to do more America, we must be better than this.
As we head into the new year I urge each of you to find a way to make life a little better for our most vulnerable, those who cannot protect themselves or those who will never get a chance to make a difference due to illness. We owe it to them.
Now is the time to get involved, not next year or whenever you get a chance. There are so many ways even here in our own community to impact the lives of our children on so many different levels. It’s not difficult to find an organization or a cause to get involved in or support. It is time to start asking how can we help, not “oh I can’t right now.”
Find a way to impact our children now because they are the only special interest that really matters.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.