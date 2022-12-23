EDITORIAL MUG: Ken Garner

While activists, politicians and talking heads on both sides of the political spectrum continue their pandering to special interest groups, policies and agendas, there is one group that very few people are talking about and that is our children.

In the past few weeks on the pages of this very paper we have seen the lives of children impacted in a not so wonderful time of the year way. Recently, it was announced that the Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Task Force is shutting its doors due to a lack of funding. Also, in last week’s paper, hopefully you read the heart-breaking story about a young Grant City girl who tragically lost her valiant fight against the all-dreaded C word earlier this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags