Garnering Insight: On the right track
Buy Now
SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

I had the great privilege of attending the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Conference last month in Lexington, Kentucky. Besides getting to commiserate with fellow newspaper junkies, I was proud to attend and accept a highly coveted Golden Quill Award on behalf of our own Geoffrey Woehlk. 

Geoffrey not only writes wonderful and striking columns, he is someone who cares about the issues that impact our community. This award and the feedback I received about our paper has reaffirmed to me that we here at the Maryville Forum are on the right track.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags