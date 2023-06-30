EDITORIAL MUG: Ken Garner

There are times as a publisher and owner when readers and non-readers alike of our newspaper have asked, why did you print this story or go with that editorial or column because they did not necessarily agree with the topic or believed that the facts should be kept in the dark. 

My answer is generally because the job of a newspaper is to report on facts, and columns or editorials are based on opinions, but have an equally important place in the public forum. I also contend that the public cannot make an informed opinion on issues without having the facts, and that means all the facts, not cherry-picking the ones we like and throwing away the ones we don’t.

