Garnering Insight: It's great to be back!!

After a 15-plus year sabbatical, the timing is right for me to get back into the game. For longtime Maryville Forum readers, I previously worked here at Maryville’s and the county’s preeminent news source as a news reporter, followed by sports editor. Although I was proud of the work I did on the sports beat in the old days, there is no one that can hold a candle to your Sports Editor Jon Dykstra. Man, that guy is truly the best. Also, we have the 2021 Outstanding Young Journalist award winner in Geoffrey Woehlk. This award winning editorial staff is led by Skye Pournazari, and without her leadership our paper would not be as great as it is. Just look at our clean, crisp pages and see how many well-written and accurate local stories are written by the staff each week as well as all the wonderful photographs and advertisements.
Just a little update on what I’ve been up to the past several years. When I left the newspaper industry initially, I followed my service calling by becoming a police officer here in Maryville. After serving proudly for nearly 12 years, it was time to focus on spending more quality time with my wife and now co-owner, Traci and kids as well as getting involved in the family construction business.
However, the one thing I’ve never been able to kick is that newspaper bug and was thrilled when Phil gave me the opportunity to take over the helm of this business, which by the way is the second oldest in all of Nodaway County. Not that it’s gone adrift by any means. In fact, the paper is in the best shape it has been in several decades, but it’s time for some new (well maybe not so new) blood and excitement. I promise you our faithful readers this - we are going to continue the same great tradition of quality reporting and story telling that has been the hallmark of this newspaper for the last several years under Phil and Chaundee Cobb’s amazing stewardship.
So what can you, the readers and advertisers expect? The same level of commitment to quality, accuracy and fairness in reporting, as well as the best media advertising services available in the area. You may not always agree with every story or opinion column that is in the paper, but I assure you we are dedicated to the facts, happy or sad, good or bad. I look forward to hearing from you the reader, so please do not hesitate to contact me.
There may also be a few throwbacks to the old days and some new and exciting features. You may have already seen one with the addition of our Adorable Pets feature about the animals available for adoption at the New Nodaway Humane Society. So you want to know what those other new or classic features might be? Well, if your hungry to find out keep reading the pages of your Maryville Forum every week to see all the excitement coming your way.
It’s great to be back!
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.