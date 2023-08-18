Garnering Insight: In defense of newspapers

I had already written a column for this week’s edition when I abruptly scrapped my plans for topical discussion in our newspaper. What caused this sudden pivot? It’s the possibly unconstitutional raid of a fellow newspaper office and residence in what appears to be retribution and a preemptive attack against the owners and staff for simply investigating stories of interest that certainly fall within the realm of the public good.

This unprecedented raid of the Marion County Record and its staff not only at the office, but at the home of the owner by local law enforcement in Marion County, Kansas, reeks of gestapo tactics.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags