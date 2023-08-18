Garnering Insight: In defense of newspapers

I had already written a column for this week’s edition when I abruptly scrapped my plans for topical discussion in our newspaper. What caused this sudden pivot? It’s the possibly unconstitutional raid of a fellow newspaper office and residence in what appears to be retribution and a preemptive attack against the owners and staff for simply investigating stories of interest that certainly fall within the realm of the public good.
This unprecedented raid of the Marion County Record and its staff not only at the office, but at the home of the owner by local law enforcement in Marion County, Kansas, reeks of gestapo tactics.
The owner asserts that the search of his home contributed to the death of his 98-year-old mother and co-owner, who died the following day.
Being a former law enforcement officer, I generally tend to lean toward the side of caution and let the facts play out, but this really seems to stink to high heaven.
There is so much involved in this story, including the fact that the police chief in Marion County was being investigated by the newspaper and that the local business owner is a tenant of a family member to a government official. No probable cause statement has been released and information has not been made available.
This was also about stories that the newspaper was simply only investigating at this time and out of an abundance of caution decided not to print. What the newspaper did report took place at a public meeting.
There is so much we do not yet know about the unprecedented actions taken by government officials in Kansas and no one is answering any questions. It is possible that these actions may be justified, but with the silence and secrecy being employed at this time it doesn’t look good.
What we do know is that law enforcement took away the means of the Marion County Record to produce a newspaper by seizing all of their equipment. At least that is what they thought. What has happened is that the journalism profession has banded together to ensure that the weekly newspaper would still be able to produce a paper this week. It has also drawn the attention and ire of an entire industry on this community’s leaders who do not appear to be acting in the best interests of those who live and work in Marion County.
Not that I am insinuating anything even close to this would happen here, I am grateful to know that the industry — even when it is of no financial benefit — is willing to help defend each other, especially those smaller newspapers who are each and everyday telling the stories that matter, be it good, bad, happy or sad in their communities.
EDITOR'S NOTE: On Wednesday the Marion County prosecutor decided to have all the items returned to the newspaper amid further review of the warrant application.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.