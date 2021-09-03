Garnering Insight: Help wanted everywhere

With Labor Day weekend approaching, the annual celebration of paying tribute to the contributions and achievements of the American worker, I thought this would be an ideal time to explore a topic that many in the community and across the country have been talking about for some time. That topic isn’t Afghanistan (that’s for another day) or any number of political issues, it’s jobs.
Help Wanted – those are the signs for all to see as you drive up and down Main Street in Maryville or advertisements seeking workers in this very paper. So why are there so many jobs available – are we seeing unprecedented economic growth, fewer qualified workers available, people scared to work due to the pandemic, or is it that many people just don’t want to work. There is no easy answer.
In numbers released by the ADP National Employment report, the U.S. added 374,000 private-sector jobs, a far cry from estimates of over 600,000 jobs being added in August.
It is expected that Labor Department numbers to be released tomorrow are that the nation added some 720,000 jobs in August.
In July, Missouri added 15,000 jobs and seasonally adjusted unemployment went down by a tenth of a percent to 4.2. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of June 2021 Nodaway County unemployment was at 4%, which continues a rise from a low of 2.5% in April. I guess one can argue that’s a pretty low number, but with so many job openings in our area, how can it even be that high.
So what do all these statistics tell us? I’m not really sure but to use the phrase popularized by Missouri’s own Mark Twain “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
All I do know is that there are many, many jobs available for those who desire to work, especially in our corner of the world here in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.
Earlier in the year employers were being told by employees or prospective employees that they could make more money taking the summer off with stimulus payments and economic impact payments.
Are people just lazy by getting something for nothing do they think they are entitled to more money than employers are willing to pay or are we seeing a complete change in our culture. I see lots of jobs where the starting wage is pretty darn good. There are welders, nurses, factory workers and many others where a person can make a solid living wage.
There are some who have lingering COVID-19 concerns, childcare issues, and some who were receiving generous government benefits. Also, many people want to work from home, but not every job field or career can you Zoom. You’re not going to walk into a restaurant and talk to a wait staff who are at home taking your meal orders or welding and assembly line jobs.
Not to say that there are some jobs that do not pay enough. In particular, I believe that CNAs deserve a higher wage, but that’s a conversation for another time.
From my conversations and local research here is what I have garnered: new businesses can’t open their doors, successful stable businesses are reducing their hours, factories are constantly bussing people in to operate the lines and job fairs are scarcely attended.
What does all of this tell us. Well, I’m still not entirely sure. But one thing that I do know for sure is that if more people don’t get back to work to fill these vacancies and soon, more businesses may reduce the hours of operations, scale back the work force or God forbid even close.
So what’s the answer? I’m not really sure I have spoken to numerous fellow business owners and managers of corporate businesses and although the opinions vary on the why, one truth still holds – Help Wanted!
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.