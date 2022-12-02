Garnering Insight: Got an opinion?
SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

Do you have an opinion on local, state or national issues and enjoy writing? Then do I have a deal for you. I am constantly looking for informed people who want to share their thoughts with our readers on a regular basis. 

Providing differing views on issues impacting our lives is an important part of the newspaper’s editorial pages and is something that we at the Maryville Forum take to heart. We believe in calls for action not just finger pointing. Anyone can scream from the top of their lungs, but it takes a special person to articulate an informed and entertaining message using the written word. 

