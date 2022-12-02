Garnering Insight: Got an opinion?

Do you have an opinion on local, state or national issues and enjoy writing? Then do I have a deal for you. I am constantly looking for informed people who want to share their thoughts with our readers on a regular basis.
Providing differing views on issues impacting our lives is an important part of the newspaper’s editorial pages and is something that we at the Maryville Forum take to heart. We believe in calls for action not just finger pointing. Anyone can scream from the top of their lungs, but it takes a special person to articulate an informed and entertaining message using the written word.
Those who are interested in being a columnist also do not have to write on political events alone. We have local contributors who write about a host of topics from inclusion to religion as well as those of personal experiences. A columnist is not tied to a specific topic, just a well thought opinion.
If you are interested in being featured on these pages on a regular basis contact me here at the office so we can sit down and see if you can provide an interesting perspective to our readers on a range of topics.
I know that you have opinions I hear them from readers all the time. Now is the time to share those thoughts with others.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.