Here in the very near future you will start seeing something slightly different on the Opinion pages of the Maryville Forum. From the moment I took ownership of the newspaper back in June it has been my goal to have an editorial board help form the opinions of the “Forum Editorial” that appears in nearly every issue. That hope I had back over the summer is finally coming to fruition. After months of speaking with several people throughout the community I have assembled an Editorial Board for the newspaper. These individuals voluntarily serve on the board with no compensation from the newspaper or myself. The opinions expressed in the Forum Editorial will not always be all of the members’ viewpoints, but through thoughtful and civil discussions an opinion will be formed that I will always stand behind, even if it is not my own personal opinion.
Some may ask, why is this important, why do it now and, maybe most of all, why should the newspaper share an opinion at all?
Here’s my vision of what I hope the Editorial Board becomes.
First off, I think it is vital that I, the newspaper and the Editorial Board advocate for the best interests of the Maryville, Nodaway County and northwest Missouri communities by sparking and leading thoughtful discussions with our friends, families, neighbors and coworkers. There will be times where we are proactive and times that we are reactive, but the goal is to always help guide the community’s conversations on issues that should matter to us as a whole. I want the Editorial Board to motivate people to get involved while also advocating for solutions that we can hopefully find together.
Now, isn’t it the goal of a newspaper to present unbiased reporting? The answer to that question is unequivocally a yes.
What appears on the opinion page is separate from what appears in the news sections of the newspaper, but no less important.
Sometimes a subject is best presented in the news section, sometimes on the Opinion pages and sometimes in an editorial. Sometimes all three. Our goal is to provide all the perspectives needed for starting informed discourse.
Providing different perspectives is one reason The Forum’s Editorial Board will be comprised of our neighbors from across the county, including men and women of different ages, backgrounds and addresses.
I think it is vital that this board have a cross-section of the community it serves so we have many differing viewpoints to help mold the Editorial Board’s opinion. As we grow and hone our Editorial Board’s mission, it is my hope to include a broad swath of perspectives from throughout the county as we tackle issues important to our area.
It will be the mission of the Editorial Board to be sincere and consistent as well as sometimes being skeptical and/or humorous. I also realize that there will be times where our positions may shift on an issue when more information becomes available or as stories develop. Therefore, we must also be humble enough to admit when we are wrong.
When I first became a journalist more than 20 years ago and even more so since I became an owner of a newspaper, I have always understood that there will be times when people will disagree with opinion pieces and editorials, but I also understand that it is vitally important for a newspaper to encourage thoughtful and civil discussions to make our community a better place to live, work and grow future generations.
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.