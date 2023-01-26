We like to think our mission statement is right there in the name: The Forum.
We strive to be a place — whether it’s in the physical newspaper, through our website or on social media — where people in our community come to learn about each other and exchange ideas.
Key to the mission is the last phrase: exchange ideas. We believe in order to truly have a vibrant community discussion, community members must actively participate in that discussion.
Nowadays, there are numerous ways to participate, which overall is a great thing.
In addition to avenues like social media, which has helped make our local discourse livelier than ever, we continue to invite and encourage our readers to write letters to the editor to be published in the opinion pages.
Whether it’s to comment on an article or opinion, to voice disagreement or agreement, simply make a suggestion or virtually anything in between, letters to the editor remain an effective way to join our community discussion in a serious way.
Unlike a Facebook comment, a letter can add weight to an opinion or a thought, and the 250-word limit — the length of this editorial — allows readers to better understand your point of view.
To submit a letter to the editor (no, they do not need to be addressed to the editor or anyone else), visit maryvilleforum.com and look for the Submit button at the top of the page. Signing your name and adding you city of residence is required for publication, but also adds gravitas to the point you’re making.
We — and the rest of our readers — look forward to hearing from you.