There is no act more sacred to our democracy than voting.
In the Nov. 8 midterm election, we will once again go to the polls to exercise our most basic American right.
But often forgotten are the people who make that right possible: we cannot cast a ballot if there is no one to take it.
Especially in rural areas like ours, like with many civic callings, poll workers are in short supply.
Part of the reason is, of course, the average age of the typical poll worker — many have been offering their time on Election Day for years after retirement, and many who used to are no longer physically able to carry the load of the long, demanding day.
Others must take up the duty.
Especially in outlying areas, voting precincts need workers to ensure that our democracy is well-tended on all levels, no matter where we live.
All registered voters are eligible to work the polls so long as they do not hold elective office, are not involved in an election themselves and do not have a close family member running for office. Election workers at each polling place are also balanced by political party.
Workers will be paid for their time and receive training this month — all that is required is a belief in free and fair elections.
We encourage all such persons to contact their county clerk to take part. In Nodaway County the clerk’s office can be reached by email at nodclerk@gmail.com or by calling 660-582-2251. In Worth County, it’s cclerkwoco@grantcity.net and 660-564-2219.
For all those that believe in the right to vote, there is no more patriotic way to spend Election Day than ensuring that everyone is able to exercise it.
