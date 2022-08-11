The award of nearly $6 million in federal RAISE grant funding to complete phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is yet another coup for us here in Maryville and a tremendous testament to officials at all levels of government working together to allow our community to build for the future.
Last year, only 90 projects across the entire country received funding from the RAISE grant program, though the funding for the program rose 50 percent this year to $1.5 billion as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
But this will mark the second time Maryville has beaten extreme odds to secure millions of federal dollars for the South Main project.
The success, which is not limited to the RAISE program but extends to sustained efforts on water infrastructure and other projects, is the result of careful planning and a consistent vision for how to build a future one step at a time.
It’s undeniable that without that consistent vision over the past decade, Maryville would not have been able to secure funds for a project as ambitious as the South Main overhaul. It requires buy-in from years and years of different sets of elected leaders, for starters.
And it also requires leadership and an unflinching vision for what success should look like, along with a roadmap on how to get there. It’s no coincidence that the past decade of unprecedented infrastructure and public service projects that are forever changing the face of Maryville have coincided with City Manager Greg McDanel’s tenure at the helm — he has, so far, successfully provided both the consistent vision needed and the roadmap on how to turn it into reality.
It was not long after McDanel arrived in Maryville that the South Main project began its planning stages in earnest, and at several points in the many years since, the plan could have easily and understandably fallen apart.
Certainly last April, when the city was forced to split the project in two, it would have been understandable if Phase 2 had been chopped off entirely or if the city had pared down other features of the project to fit under budget.
But as recently as Monday night, McDanel, seemingly to head off future naysayers, preached patience and repeated the city’s commitment to focusing on Phase 2.
The next morning, Congressman Sam Graves’ office announced the city had been awarded the grant.
Key to the city’s success has been building relationships with state and federal agencies over the past decade and establishing a reputation for being a professional partner, always prepared with thorough supporting materials and rarely at a loss as to what comes next. Agencies up the chain know that taxpayer money that goes to Maryville will go a long way and be spent responsibly and effectively.
That methodical brick-laying over the past decade is paying dividends now and will continue to in the future. With projects like South Main, the water infrastructure work and even a South Avenue overhaul being teased just over the horizon, Maryville is setting itself up for success by showing that it can find creative ways to hit above its weight class and follow through on long-term planning.
It can’t be overstated how many other communities just like ours across the country are struggling to find ways to do the important, foundational things that our community continues to find ways to do — the things that are essential drivers to next steps that will make Maryville an attractive home for new industries, businesses and residents.
We applaud the city of Maryville, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Congressman Sam Graves and all the partner agencies that worked to bring this latest successful effort home to Maryville and who continue to work tirelessly to prepare our community for even more successes in the future.