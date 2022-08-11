EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

The award of nearly $6 million in federal RAISE grant funding to complete phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is yet another coup for us here in Maryville and a tremendous testament to officials at all levels of government working together to allow our community to build for the future.

Last year, only 90 projects across the entire country received funding from the RAISE grant program, though the funding for the program rose 50 percent this year to $1.5 billion as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

