The machinery that keeps the wheels of democracy turning is we the people.
And Tuesday, at the end of a long, arduous election season, the people tasked with keeping our democracy running had a banner day. Across the country, voters cast their ballots, and although many are still being counted days later, that is not unexpected, and only another sign of the machinery operating as it should — churning in the direction of ensuring voters’ voices are heard.
In Nodaway County, the challenges were no less daunting than in much of the nation, and the results no less successful. Regardless of political persuasion, the practice of collecting, counting and announcing accurate vote totals is — or at least should be — the most non-partisan, sacred thread of our national fabric.
Facing a global pandemic, one that has left Nodaway County anything but untouched, more than 9,900 Nodaway County residents cast their ballots in this election. Although our expectation — rightfully — is that we should take this for granted, the wheel doesn’t turn on its own.
Usually, we look at Election Day as “the election,” but in this year, Election Day was only the end of a long election season. In the months leading up to Tuesday, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton and her staff went above and beyond to ensure that residents could cast their ballots, stretching Election Day over a series of several weeks, not just hours. During the time they would usually spend assembling all the pieces for a large-turnout Election Day — no small task on its own — Patton and her staff had to also simultaneously run an actual election: They collected more than 2,000 mail-in and absentee ballots, and ensured that voters were able to do so in the first place — not an easy job when everyone is learning on the fly what those terms mean, who can use which ballots and how they can be cast. But by all accounts, the clerk’s office rose to meet — and surpass — that challenge.
And then came Election Day itself, held in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases across the country and in our county, with an extremely high turnout expected. But the polls were ready, and so were the workers. Voting stations were spaced out, workers in masks, and other measures taken to make in-person voters feel comfortable that they would be relatively safe while doing their democratic duty.
With the degree of difficulty higher than in any election in memory, any slip-ups would have been put at the feet of Patton, no matter how understandable mistakes or delays may have been. And with so many things that could have gone wrong, would it have been a true shock if there had been some issues?
But there were no major hiccups. No snafus, no flubs and no blunders. The voices of Nodaway County voters were clearly heard, and on top of that, Patton and her office not only ran a smooth, effective election in the face of unprecedented circumstances, they also efficiently counted the votes and announced the results from every corner of the county within three hours of the polls closing — despite the added difficulty of a 76 percent turnout and the issues that come with unsealing and counting so many mail-in ballots.
On the 65th anniversary this week of the death of Maryville native Dale Carnegie, we’re reminded of his advice to be “hearty in your approbation and lavish in your praise.”
Because of the remarkable work of County Clerk Patton, her staff and all the poll workers who put in their considerable time and effort throughout this pressure-packed election season, the wheels of our democracy continue to turn. And as Americans, there are few things more worthy of lavish approbation and praise than that.
Geoffrey Woehlk is a reporter at The Maryville Forum