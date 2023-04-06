Like most exercises, voting can be an inconvenience, despite being a healthy thing to do for our community. And like most exercises, we must find ways to vote anyway to stay healthy.
There is no more basic right in a democracy than to vote. Along with that right comes the most basic responsibility — to vote.
With a paltry turnout that failed to reach 13 percent on Tuesday, too many in our community are failing to exercise that right and responsibility.
While for many, especially in Maryville, there may not have been too much to get excited about on Tuesday’s ballot, voting is a habit that must form like any other — practice.
Voting should be a celebration of our shared responsibility and freedom. We should take our kids to proudly show that even when there are not especially competitive races, it’s still important to mark our ballot, display that “I voted” sticker and participate in our democracy.
Yes, most of us probably agree that voting is a good thing.
But what can we do to get others to go to the polls?
We’ll spend the next year thinking about ways we can tailor our coverage as a news organization and our actions as individuals to help that problem.
And we hope you will too. Let us know what would help you make your way to the polls.
What other information can we provide about voting? Is there a portion of our community who needs assistance getting to the polls?
The Forum, like most newspapers, is a large proponent for our country’s election system. It is important for each individual to not only experience voting, but help to inform future generations of its annual importance. While the large elections with wide-ranging issues and candidates tend to draw more voters, it’s the local elections that make a difference in your life every day.
This election saw eight local candidates in the Nodaway-Holt board of education race. The school district’s board approved a four-day school week last year and there were many people on both sides of the issue who came out to discuss it. It isn’t a surprise that this race saw an increase in candidates seeking seats that make these important decisions. Getting out to vote helps your viewpoint be seen by those running and on the issues that will be decided in your hometown.