It’s Nodaway County Fair Week, and we thank all the people who work so hard to help our community celebrate … well, being a community.
And that’s what the Nodaway County Fair brings us every year.
Our annual summer fair has long been a proud tradition of gathering together, eating and having fun.
Nowadays, it’s true that we’re more connected in so many ways than ever before, no matter where we are. But there’s still nothing quite like coming together for the dayslong event of the fair that shows off our community in all the ways we make it special and make us feel even more a part of our Nodaway County community.
Like most traditions, it’s also more challenging than ever to make the fair happen, with untold hours of stress, sweat and volunteer work taken up by fewer and fewer people, and in an environment that has become more and more difficult to find and secure the entertainment we take for granted as part of the annual tradition.
Our sincerest thanks to the members of the Nodaway County Fair Board, and all those who had a hand in making the 2023 Nodaway County Fair a special memory in the making — including the businesses downtown who voluntarily give up much of their space, time and money.
Together, all involved continue to take on that responsibility with no expectation of thanks — only of making a few days where we can all gather in one place, see each other, laugh with each other, eat too much, smile and shake our heads at kids, listen to music and enjoy what makes Nodaway County a special place to live.
We’ll see you at the fair!
