It’s Nodaway County Fair Week, and we thank all the people who work so hard to help our community celebrate … well, being a community.
And that’s what the Nodaway County Fair brings us every year.
Our annual summer fair has long been a proud tradition of gathering together, eating and having fun.
Nowadays, it’s true that we’re more connected in so many ways than ever before, no matter where we are. But there’s still nothing quite like coming together for the dayslong event of the fair that shows off our community in all the ways we make it special and make us feel even more a part of our Nodaway County community.
The Maryville Host Lions Club will again provide fried and grilled foods. Three area dance companies will showcase their youth’s acrobatic and dance skills. Many organizations, churches and local small businesses will set up shop around the downtown square where they will offer food, drinks, goods and services. Today’s Civic Women will offer a cool lemonade to quench thirst during the hot fair and Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to help United Way host Bingo in the Northside Mall each day throughout the fair.
The Burlington Junction MFA and Northwest Technical School FFA plan to host a Pedal Pull event on Saturday just after the parade, and Ferluknat Farm is sponsoring the Nodaway County Fair Quilt Show at the Rose Theater this year. The Nodaway County Historical Society is hosting an ice cream social to help people find a place to cool off on Saturday at the museum.
The 4-H/FFA Livestock Show, a part of the fair each year, is held out at the Nodaway County Community Building west of town, but will hold its auction downtown on Thursday night and many of those showing animals will bring them downtown Friday and Saturday night to share their enthusiasm for raising animals with the community at large.
Each year, the fair continues fan favorite events and adds events, from the annual Checkers Tournament and the Little Mr. and Miss Nodaway County contest to a motorcycle show, a community ice cream social and Nodaway County Community Band performance, there is something for everyone at the fair.
Like most traditions, it’s also more challenging than ever to make the fair happen, with untold hours of stress, sweat and volunteer work taken up by fewer and fewer people, and in an environment that has become more and more difficult to find and secure the entertainment we take for granted as part of the annual tradition.
Our sincerest thanks to the members of the Nodaway County Fair Board, and all those who had a hand in making the 2022 Nodaway County Fair reality — including the businesses downtown who voluntarily give up much of their space, time and money.
Together, all involved continue to take on that responsibility with no expectation of thanks — only of making a few days where we can all gather in one place, see each other, laugh with each other, eat too much, shake our heads at kids, listen to music and enjoy what makes Nodaway County a special place to live.
We’ll see you at the fair!