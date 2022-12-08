T
his week, filing for candidates to appear on the April 2023 ballot opened across Missouri.
Locally, that means every public school district in our region has an opportunity open for leaders who are interested in helping to shepherd our schools into what sure looks like a new era of rural education.
It’s a precarious time for education, especially in rural areas like ours. It’s a bell we ring often in this newspaper, as we believe there are few things — if any — more important than building a strong foundation for our children’s futures, and through them, our communities’ futures.
From Dec. 6-27, candidates may file to run for school board elections in April, usually by contacting the district office.
Most school board elections are uncontested. While that doesn’t mean school board members in our communities aren’t perfectly capable, a democracy is always more vibrant when there is more than one set of ideas to be exchanged.
Unfortunately, serving on a school board has never been a more thankless task.
School board members must be engaged with their districts in ways that probably weren’t as vital in the past. They have to deal with parents who are more emboldened than ever to dictate policy based on political agendas. And in our area in particular, no matter what school board they’re serving on, board members will be making difficult decisions that will shape our schools’ futures in ways we may not be able to fully account for yet.
We are in the midst of a teacher shortage crisis that, unfortunately, shows no signs of abating: teachers, in Missouri especially, continue to abandon the profession in droves and, along with an interest in higher education in general across the state, fewer and fewer young people are choosing education as a career path.
School boards have been and, increasingly, will continue to be charged with finding new ways to keep their districts thriving — or just afloat — over the next decade and beyond. Virtually all board members elected in the upcoming April election will face hard decisions about class offerings, four-day school weeks and, yes, consolidation.
No, running for school board is not for the faint of heart.
But serving on a school board — or in any position of public service — is not about the individual burden, it’s about the community benefit.
Yes, school board members will face more scrutiny than ever while making more difficult decisions than ever. Our school districts will need leaders who are engaged, courageous and creative in their thinking.
If that challenge sparks a flame of public service inside you — you’ve got until Dec. 27 to file.