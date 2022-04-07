We applaud the decisions by Nodaway County voters on Tuesday to invest in our communities’ futures.
Tuesday’s election results are a signal that our communities here will support what it takes to continue to thrive and provide an even better future for our kids.
By overwhelmingly approving the quarter-cent sales tax increase in Maryville, we can have peace of mind that our vibrant sense of community can stay that way well into the future.
The bond issue at North Nodaway R-VI, passed despite needing a supermajority, shows that we’re eager to provide the best for our children that we can.
And the passage of a tax levy increase for West Nodaway R-I is a watershed moment that demonstrates we’ll step up to have our kids’ backs even when the going gets tough.
Taken together, voters sent a clear message that Nodaway County is a place where the future has room to grow, no matter what it takes to get there.