f you or your teenager with a driver’s license is looking for a way to make a difference with what remains of the summer, look no further than delivering meals for the Nodaway County Senior Center.
Anyone who has taken a turn delivering meals to a homebound senior can tell you the difference it makes in that senior’s day that you showed up. For many, it’s a rare opportunity to talk with someone new. And for many others, your delivery is the only way they’ll be able to access fresh, hot meals.
According to Administrator Amie Firavich, the senior center delivers meals to 81 seniors every weekday all throughout the county.
Especially during the vacation season of the summer, the senior center can always do with more volunteers to get those meals to the seniors who rely on them.
Additionally, the senior center could use help with keeping up with its scrapbook, and with chopping vegetables that are donated to the center.
There’s no shortage of ways to lend a hand to the seniors in our county, and anyone who’s done so will tell you it’s a rewarding experience for everyone involved.
To volunteer, call the senior center at 660-562-3999.
