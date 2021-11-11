At this time last year, cases of COVID-19 were skyrocketing in our community. Our family, friends and neighbors were getting sick, filling hospital beds and dying in record numbers, and we would reach a peak of 365 active cases on Nov. 14, 2020 — the highest total throughout the pandemic.
Our community, like every community, large and small, across the world, tried to do what we could to mitigate the spread of the virus. And so we wore masks, we stayed away from loved ones and strangers alike, we upended our children’s educational routines, we learned to work from home, we shut down our businesses for the common good, we added new phrases to our vocabulary like “social distancing” and “Zoom,” and so much more.
And we endured all of it so that we could stay as safe as possible until we had an effective tool to combat the virus: a vaccine.
All the hardships we’ve had to go through have helped save lives and keep more of our family, friends and neighbors from dealing with the short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19, from sickness and hospital bills to death.
But the final step is to use that tool in our toolbox that we waited so long to be able to deploy.
Late last week, our county notched a notable milestone: over half of all Nodaway County residents have begun vaccination.
As the vaccines continue to be approved for more people — including, most recently, children as young as 5 — and they continue to be proven safe and effective, even more of our family, friends and neighbors will choose to get vaccinated.
Getting vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the virus, or even that it won’t be serious if you do. But it’s the safest option for all.
The numbers speak for themselves: According to the CDC, in August, the most recent data available, about 95 percent of all hospitalizations related to COVID-19 involved unvaccinated patients, and about 85 percent of all positive COVID-19 tests came from unvaccinated individuals.
In COVID-19, we face a generational challenge that will shape us over the next decade in ways we can’t begin to guess at. It’s a challenge that has demanded action from every American — young and old, Black and white, male and female, Republican and Democrat — and for the most part, we have risen to meet that challenge.
At the national level, across two administrations of opposite parties, the United States led the way in developing our defense against COVID-19, with three American companies producing three of the most effective and safe vaccines in the world: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Although the effort was done as quickly as possible, time and trials have proven that we met that challenge with flying colors, and followed it up by putting together the largest vaccination mobilization in our nation’s history, successfully delivering more than 423 million vaccine doses into the arms of Americans. It’s a proud moment for our nation, and for us as citizens.
Over the past year and a half, we’ve done our best here in this community, too, to keep our family, friends and neighbors safe. But our work is not done.
We understand that just like many across the country, many in our community have serious concerns about the vaccines, or at the very least, may not know what to think.
In our politically charged climate, it’s understandable why some are suspicious of any information given to them about something as culturally and politically sensitive as vaccination against COVID-19 has become. But we hope that those individuals will ask questions and keep an open mind.
Whether to get the shot is a choice for each individual. Although we hope more of our family, friends and neighbors choose to get vaccinated, our word and our hope likely isn’t enough.
Fortunately, our local health officials have found wells of patience that would have run dry long ago for most of us, and are happy to answer any questions about the vaccines. If you have questions or concerns about the vaccines, their safety or their efficacy, there’s no need to rely on anonymous voices with a political agenda — reach out to the health department, or to your own doctor, and continue to evaluate the pros and cons.
A year ago, there was no end in sight as we struggled through all the myriad difficulties stemming from the global pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel, we were told, was the prospect of getting vaccinated, allowing us to return to normalcy.
Now that it’s here, the quickest, safest way to do our part in getting us all out of this pandemic tunnel — to putting customers back in our small businesses, employees back to their jobs and students back in their classrooms for good — is to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
More than half of us have so far.
That’s a good start.