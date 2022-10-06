A community’s newspaper is a public trust.
That’s a favorite phrase of Forum owner Ken Garner, both in public and in private, because it’s our mantra here at The Forum.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
A community’s newspaper is a public trust.
That’s a favorite phrase of Forum owner Ken Garner, both in public and in private, because it’s our mantra here at The Forum.
A community’s news belongs to the members of the community.
The truth is, that’s not a unique philosophy. Walk into virtually any locally owned, small-town newspaper office, and the people there will say some variation of the same.
Unfortunately, too many small towns across the country no longer have access to quality local journalism. It’s no secret that areas like ours are rapidly becoming “news deserts,” where there is no newspaper at all. Or, maybe just as bad, home to a newspaper that doesn’t actually cover local news, either by choice or because of severe understaffing.
Fortunately, northwest Missouri is not one of those places. Since 2013, The Forum has been locally owned, and it’s no coincidence that nowhere else across the state is there a town the size of Maryville with a newspaper that employs as many journalists and has as little turnover — not to mention a tradition of quality journalism during that time that is difficult to match.
To national corporations that have eaten up too many towns’ newspapers over the past couple of decades, a community’s newspaper is reduced to a profitability equation. And when there are no more cuts to be made or prices to be raised, they do not hesitate to shutter the entire operation.
The value of local newspaper ownership is already clear in the work done here at The Forum, where readers receive award-winning, in-depth and expansive reporting at one of the lowest prices in the state.
If not for local ownership, that would, without a doubt, not be possible.
Starting this week, with the acquisition of the Times-Tribune, readers in Worth County will now receive the same Forum content, along with local news from Worth County. The sale of the newspaper was made from one local owner to another — because there is no corporation interested in delivering the people of Worth County their communities’ news. Only people rooted in northwest Missouri can truly realize the value of local news.
A newspaper is a bedrock of any community, and a public trust that requires a vested interest from the people entrusted with operating it.
We’re proud to be a part of serving the public trust in Worth County, just as we continue to strive to do each day here in Nodaway County.
Local journalism is alive and well in northwest Missouri.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.