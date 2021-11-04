Last week, City Council member Dannen Merrill proposed expanding the Maryville Tourism Committee to allow up to three of the resulting five at-large members to live outside of city limits.
This is a perfectly reasonable idea to discuss. Conversations about how to be more inclusive, more welcoming of other perspectives and more responsive to any complaints from the people who make Maryville the place it is are always worth having.
And the ensuing discussion by council members was healthy, if sometimes testy — that’s OK; we want our elected leaders to show passion and interest in their stewardship of our community.
But when the issue of changing the composition of the tourism committee returns to the council this month, members should reject the proposal.
Initially, when the idea was first brought to the City Council in April after becoming a litmus test for candidates in that month’s election, the argument for allowing non-city residents onto the tourism committee was centered around business owners. Because business owners have a stake in tourism, the argument went, they should have a say on the tourism board to allow their voices to be heard.
However, as was pointed out at the time, businesses do have a say on the tourism board: the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization all are guaranteed a spot on the board. Both the chamber and NCED, as their names suggest, represent businesses that are located outside of city limits, and business owners who don’t even live in Nodaway County, much less Maryville.
And, why would having a private residence outside of Maryville mean significantly different interests for your business from the ones already represented on the board anyway?
Additionally, council member Rachael Martin rightfully pointed out that predicating board eligibility based on property ownership is simply undemocratic.
The talk about the tourism committee was ultimately tabled.
Last week, the council found itself discussing the issue again following a fresh round of emails pressing them to take it up.
Council member Merrill, in a valiant attempt at a compromise, proposed a framework that, in a vacuum, seems entirely reasonable by taking out any pay-for-play concerns and simply opening up some board seats to individual residents of the county who don’t live within city limits.
While that attempt to be fair and equitable is commendable, the result would be neither.
The problem with the proposed solution isn’t the solution itself — would having people who live a few miles away serve on an advisory committee really lead to earthshattering consequences? Of course not.
The problem is, there is no problem.
Even Holly Cronk, the primary driver behind the effort, told the council that she has had no problems with the tourism committee. She’s received grants. Committee members have been responsive and interested in working with her. And she’s not interested in serving on the committee herself.
And, with council member Merrill saying he did not think business ownership would be an appropriate requirement, the already vague reasoning behind why non-city resident business owners should have their own specific representation on the board was even further muddled.
So what is this solution actually addressing?
No one seems to have an answer, which has led to a wide range of varying explanations and contrived new ways to divide us where we hadn’t been before. And that’s where the danger lies.
Specifically, two council members, and others in our community, have contended that since the transient guest tax dollars which fund the committee don’t actually come from city residents, then people outside the city should have some say in how those dollars are spent.
That viewpoint, no matter how you look at it, diminishes the existing contributions of Maryville residents and taxpayers, and should be cause for serious concern.
In the 2016 general election, Maryville residents already made their voices heard, voting to contribute $3.45 million of their own money to the construction of the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse with the understanding that the remaining funds would be spent on city tourism efforts. To pay for that contribution, city voters approved the creation of the transient guest tax.
And to administer those funds, Maryville voters approved the creation of the tourism committee, to be made up of stakeholders in city tourism: the university, businesses, parks, the city government and at-large city residents.
To suggest that that money somehow doesn’t quite belong to Maryville residents is as puzzling as it is troubling in its implication.
Even more concerning is when the same logic is applied anywhere else. Because not all sales taxes are paid by city residents, should those funds be treated differently, too? What about revenues from Mozingo? Or water bills paid by non-city residents?
How much of the city budget, exactly, should city residents be allowed to govern, and who should have some say in how much of the rest?
It’s genuinely admirable that some of our city leaders have attempted to come up with a real solution to complaints brought forward by less than a handful of people. It tells us our leaders are compassionate and interested in solutions, not obstacles. That’s a good thing.
But the proposed solution to this imagined issue would do more harm than good.
The debate itself has already created new, arbitrary dividing lines — between city and non-city, business owner and non-business owner — that are unnecessary, artificial and distracting.
Anyone interested in contributing to our city’s tourism efforts is already more than welcome to contribute, as Cronk has, and is entitled to all the rightful validation and praise that does and should come with contributing to the continued vibrance, success and growth of our community both inside and outside of Maryville’s city limits.
But a vote to codify this change to the tourism committee would only demonstrate that, in reality, representation on a board pales compared to the power of being the loudest voice in the room — and that it doesn’t matter what it’s actually saying.