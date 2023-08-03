EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

In our work for the newspaper, we get to consider ourselves members of all the communities we cover, and so are afforded the opportunity each year to attend the annual celebrations in all our communities, like the Skidmore Punkin Show last weekend.

The Punkin Show — like the Hopkins Picnic, the Burlington Junction Farmers Fall Festival, The Graham Street Fair, Worth County’s Ol’ Defiance Days and more like them — began in the days when it would take more than a weeklong summer vacation to visit an ocean.

