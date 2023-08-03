In our work for the newspaper, we get to consider ourselves members of all the communities we cover, and so are afforded the opportunity each year to attend the annual celebrations in all our communities, like the Skidmore Punkin Show last weekend.
The Punkin Show — like the Hopkins Picnic, the Burlington Junction Farmers Fall Festival, The Graham Street Fair, Worth County’s Ol’ Defiance Days and more like them — began in the days when it would take more than a weeklong summer vacation to visit an ocean.
Instead, our small communities started their own traditions, their own celebrations that for a few days each year, built a sense of belonging — a sense of home.
Today, we can connect with people across the world in an instant, our families are often spread across cities and states, and we’re less tied than ever to a particular place.
But every year, festivals like the Punkin Show continue to instill that same sense of community through tradition. Only now, that sense of community is no longer tied to a particular place, either, with each festival offering an opportunity for those who grew up here but moved elsewhere to return and feel that they never left.
Small towns are getting smaller, there’s no escaping that fact. But these yearly events always provide us all with the chance to see what we still have, and what makes each of our communities in northwest Missouri a special place to live, each with their own rich traditions.
Thank you to the hardworking people of each community who strive throughout each year to ensure that, at least for a few days every summer, our unique sense of home is right where we left it.