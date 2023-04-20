As long as there have been children, there have been parents lamenting that today’s generation is growing up in a more complicated, more stratified world that allows for increasingly little time for kids to just be kids.
And, as ever, that has never been truer than now, when our children face more constant demands on their time and attention than ever — much of it facilitated through a screen.
But all of that is far from the mind of any child running, climbing and grinning at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. And now, with the addition of a playground, kids around Nodaway County will have that much more to look forward to this summer.
Since the day it opened two years ago, the splash park, donated by Dick and Kay Thomson, has been the most popular summertime hotspot in the county, attracting hundreds of kids every day. And crucially, it’s free, fun and open to everyone.
Dick and Kay’s son, Doug, has said that in planning the park, his family has tried to create a space that’s fun and welcoming for every child — everyone should be able to find their fun at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. The playground will only continue to enhance that mission by providing even more activities for kids to enjoy.
Though the amenities at the splash park are thoroughly modern — from the designs of the swings, tables and playground equipment to the idea of the splash pad itself — the spirit behind it remains as timeless and essential as ever.
Running through a shower of water during a muggy Missouri afternoon — it’s enough to light up the face of any kid, no matter the era — and their parents’ faces too.
Along with the rest of the community, we thank the Thomson family for seeking to build an enduring legacy here through providing a most essential service: a place where kids can just be kids on a hot summer day, no matter who they are or what demands await them back in the real world.
What better legacy could any of us ever hope to create for others?