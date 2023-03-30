The power of a vote is greater than the sum of its parts.
Traditionally, local elections are the weakest in terms of voter turnout. This year, engagement seems to be especially low, particularly in Maryville since there are no contested races on the ballot for school board or City Council.
But even in uncontested races, participation in our democracy shows that voters are interested in local issues.
On Tuesday, northwest Missouri will go to the polls to decide school boards, town councils, health board members and more. The problems they will be charged with solving, including some we can’t even guess at yet, are not simple ones, and will reverberate far into our future. Make no mistake, decisions — and votes — made at the local level have the greatest impact on how our community grows.
We encourage registered voters to get caught up on the issues (this week’s edition of The Forum is a great place to start!) and go to the polls on Tuesday. Even when a race is uncontested or there aren’t that many things on the ballot, voting still sends a message to elected officials, letting them know that they are not elected by default, but by their friends and neighbors — and we are all invested in the same future for our community.
Everyone in Nodaway County has something on the ballot to vote for on Tuesday: health board across the whole county, issues like a local tax on recreational marijuana and a very high number of school board candidates running for seats in some of our county’s school districts.
All will have an impact on our lives in the years to come.
On Tuesday, head to the polls with pride and cast your ballot.
The result will have more power than you think.