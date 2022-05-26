Wilbur Francis Newton died in defense of our nation and freedom worldwide during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
He was also very good at cracking coconuts and enjoyed popcorn.
Elsewhere in this newspaper, you can read Wilbur’s story, a Mound City man who finally returns home to rest this weekend.
This Memorial Day, it’s stories like Wilbur’s that should be front and center.
Everyone knows someone who has made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, or knows someone who knows someone who has.
Our national day of remembrance is about passing on those stories to recognize that throughout our history, we have fought and died for our way of life not in an abstract way, but in the most personal way possible. The people we have lost have left holes behind, even as their sacrifices have made the fabric of our country ever stronger.
Take time this weekend to share your own stories whether they be about a grandfather who died in World War II, an aunt who gave her life in Iraq, or a squad mate who didn’t make it out of Afghanistan.
Or if you don’t have one yourself, ask someone else to share theirs with you.
Although Memorial Day is a rightfully somber occasion, stories like Wilbur’s will be shared among millions of friends and loved ones this weekend not just as a statistic — as one of the 429 on the USS Oklahoma who died that day, or of the more than 405,000 Americans who were killed in World War II, or of the estimated more than 1.3 million American service members who have given their lives beginning with the conflict that resulted in our founding — but as a story about a person.
A person who had a particular skill for cracking open coconuts, was generous with his popcorn, and who volunteered to defend our hard-won freedom even at the ultimate cost.
Let’s take a moment this Memorial Day to remember the stories of so many, and share what made them so memorable to us all.