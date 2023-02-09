EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

The plan by Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, the St. Francis Foundation and the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board to put telehealth stations in every public school district across Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties is a slam-dunk first step in showing the benefits of the first-of-its-kind cooperative board in rural Missouri.

Driven by Mosaic and the St. Francis Foundation, this initiative is already — with the board still getting up and running — one of the most effective proof-of-concepts supporters of the board could have hoped for.

