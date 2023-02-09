The plan by Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, the St. Francis Foundation and the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board to put telehealth stations in every public school district across Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties is a slam-dunk first step in showing the benefits of the first-of-its-kind cooperative board in rural Missouri.
Driven by Mosaic and the St. Francis Foundation, this initiative is already — with the board still getting up and running — one of the most effective proof-of-concepts supporters of the board could have hoped for.
The board should provide a structure, act as an independent arbiter and lend a scope to ideas brought to them by health care providers — which is exactly how this process has worked. Without the cooperative board, those elements would have been difficult, if not impossible, to create uniformly.
Mosaic and St. Francis Foundation leaders should be praised for their enthusiastic endorsement of the new mental health board’s mission, and for setting the example right out of the gate for how providers can effectively work with the board to bring tangible benefits to the people of northwest Missouri.
The Nodaway County Commissioners, who have supported the board’s mission since its very inception, also deserve credit for recognizing the regional need and providing the bulk of the local public money — through American Rescue Plan funding — that will be used, in part, to bring it to fruition.
All of that is before mentioning the benefits our children will now receive from having access to a doctor in a comfortable environment that doesn’t require setting aside a day for travel back and forth.
There are, of course, still details to be worked out, and the kinks of implementation to be ironed out. But all involved chose this as a priority, and we believe they couldn’t have picked a better one to start out with. We should all be proud that our communities here in northwest Missouri continue to find new ways to lead rural areas into the future, and that our future here will be all the brighter for it.
But, at the same time, it is impossible not to notice that the agreement covers only four counties — notably, and rightly, omitting Atchison County from the five that make up the 4th Judicial Circuit.
This is because the Atchison County Commission opted not to participate, citing a fear that the costs may become too much for them to shoulder if the cooperative board was unable to quickly secure a dedicated funding source.
As they work to do so, yes, the member county commissions ponied up for this project — each paying more than if Atchison had been involved — and did so without complaint because the benefits are so apparent and the need so dire.
To our friends on the Atchison County Commission, now that the first major project from the board is taking shape, we sincerely hope that you look closely at it and reconsider standing on the sidelines — for your kids’ sakes.
These are the incremental, creative solutions and partnerships that the mental health board encourages just by existing — the first of what we hope will be many ways in which the board facilitates the work of health care providers in eating this elephant one bite at a time.
The desperate need for mental health care resources in our area is simply too big a problem to tackle alone, and we once again applaud the work of those who are eager to partner and take on the job together.