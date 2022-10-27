Last week, the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission issued nine recommendations to state officials intended to tackle the teacher shortage crisis that is hurting our schools across the state.
The commission, made up of 22 members representing business, state legislators, teachers, staff from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the governor’s office, the State Board of Education and the State School Board, had a Herculean task before it: not only was the commission created to try and solve a crisis without an easy answer, but they had to do so while navigating uneasy political waters that have made our schools a battleground in a culture war that has very little to do with the quality of education we want our children to receive.
The result is probably what we should have expected: commonsense recommendations that nonetheless are half measures.
As the report from the commission points out, Missouri is a miserable place to be a teacher:
• In 2020-21, Missouri’s starting teacher salary, $32,970, was 50th in the nation.
• Between 2009-10 and 2020-21, the average Missouri teacher salary went down 6.3 percent using 2021 dollars. That’s nearly twice the rate of decline as the rest of the country.
• A majority — 54 percent — of new teachers leave the profession in their first five years teaching in Missouri. Nationally, the rate is between 19-30 percent.
Look no further for evidence of our teaching crisis than two of our own school districts that have opted for a four-day school week this year, both in an effort to make the salaries they offer worth a little bit more and their districts a little more attractive.
The need for the commission is obvious, and its work was daunting.
Its major recommendations, though, do not meet the moment.
The commission’s prescriptions for teacher recruitment and retention make sense: basically, the commission calls on the state to help local districts pay teachers more. First, by extending and strengthening the grant program that raised participating districts’ teachers’ salaries to $38,000 last year. The commission recommended continuing that program right now, but with the state footing 100 percent of the money needed to reach that number.
In the future, the commission recommends creating a state committee that will regularly evaluate the minimum teacher salary and raise it accordingly.
Again, all of this makes sense, as does the commission’s advice to supplement veteran teachers’ salaries through a series of other programs, and its recommendation to expand student loan forgiveness for college students who agree to teach in Missouri schools that need teachers the most. These are suggestions that any reasonable person would come up with and deem adequate.
But the commission’s recommendations fall far short of the goals we should be setting as Missourians.
As the commission points out, better teachers lead to students who have better outcomes and get better jobs. And improving student performance across the state doesn’t just mean better jobs for them, it means better jobs coming to Missouri.
The economic and social impact of having good teachers is too vital to ignore.
And nowhere in the state is the teacher shortage felt more acutely than in our own corner here in northwest Missouri.
Whether or not you have children in school, or children at all, supporting vibrant educational opportunities is vital to the continued success of our rural communities. Communities like ours are built on a backbone of education, none more so than right here in northwest Missouri. In Nodaway County alone we have seven public school districts, each with a fierce and proud history, many encompassing multiple smaller communities.
And in Northwest Missouri State University, our community stands out from others across the state, home to a thriving public university that since its beginning in 1905 as Fifth District Normal School and later as Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, on through today, continues one of the strongest traditions statewide of producing the quality educators who want to fill Missouri classrooms.
Education is synonymous with northwest Missouri.
Doing everything possible to recruit and retain our teachers is not a burden, it’s an opportunity to build the best future for our community that we can.
While we believe our elected leaders should wholly embrace the commission’s recommendations as soon as possible, we encourage them to view it as a bare minimum and a jumping-off point.
Our children’s futures and the futures of all Missourians are too important to aim for merely adequate.