Band-Aids have gotten a bit of an undeserved bad name.
When they were invented in 1920, it was to solve a simple problem: Josephine Dickson wasn’t exactly Emeril in the kitchen.
Her husband, Earle, a cotton buyer at Johnson & Johnson would return home at the end of the day to find supper on the table — and fresh cuts and burns from his new wife’s battles with the stove on her hands. His solution was to make her some adhesive bandages that she could apply herself, and for more than 100 years, Band-Aids have been the go-to solution for kitchen scars, booboos and other assorted minor incursions into the epidermis.
But somewhere along the way, someone must’ve gotten the bright idea that Band-Aids should be doing more.
And thus the phrase “Band-Aid solution” — and the frowningly negative connotation it conjures — was born.
Unfortunately for Earle, Josephine and the people of northwest Missouri, the Missouri General Assembly continues to keep the phrase alive and well.
If ever there were a situation made for the phrase “Band-Aid solution,” it’s the legislature’s irresponsible and half-hearted attempts this session to address the state’s teacher shortage crisis.
Establishing a program to raise the minimum starting salary to $38,000 is definitely the right idea — it’s real money in the pockets of real, woefully underpaid teachers. That’s a good thing.
But imagine if you were applying for a job in a field where you know your employer needs you more than you need them. During the interview, your prospective boss tells you great news: you’re going to be paid a starting salary that people in your position in about 12 other states will look up at in envy, even if it still falls short of the starting pay in the rest of the nation.
The bad news?
Well, you might actually make thousands of dollars less next year. And even if you don’t, you won’t be looking at a pay raise based on experience for about a decade — so get used to that $38,000.
This is the deal Missouri legislators are patting themselves on the back for haveing decided to offer our teachers.
In northwest Missouri, this will have a bigger effect than in most parts of the state: none of the school districts in Nodaway County were paying a $38,000 starting salary for teachers.
While this will absolutely help the teachers who see their salaries go up in very tangible and laudable ways, it is unlikely to actually help any of the teacher shortage problems our rural schools face.
Every school district that was already competing against each other will continue to do so, all offering the same starting salary. Instead, the advantage will continue to be go to the schools who can could already afford to do more.
While at districts like Northeast Nodaway veteran teachers will not reap the benefits of the state’s supposed largesse new program, the more money a district has, the better off it will be: a district like Maryville will continue to be able to offer higher salaries to teachers who have gotten their feet wet at even smaller districts because Maryville was able to bump teacher pay up across the board and avoid wage compression for veteran teachers.
Yes, the increase will hopefully bring more schools up into competition with others, but the net effect remains the same: our small school districts will continue to struggle to retain quality teachers.
Theoretically, this is why the legislature also included $37 million in this year’s budget for the Career Ladder program, which pays veteran teachers more money for doing more work.
Legislators said it would be particularly helpful for rural school districts who might have trouble reaching the $38,000 threshold.
But rural districts are rightly running scared because of the legislature’s decision to keep the funding at a level that was set for a much smaller program — if the state runs out of money, it’s the local districts who would need to foot the bill.
It’s concerning that even as the $38,000 threshold is in many ways a step forward, legislators continue to erode funding for public schools in areas like ours where there aren’t many other options.
And while legislators worked on the particulars of which strings they would like to attach to the inadequate funding they’re providing to our small school districts, they also put quite a bit of effort into removing as many guardrails as they could for charter schools and private virtual education programs.
Another bill passed by the assembly — though not by Rep. Allen Andrews, who voted in the interests of northwest Missouri against it — will send more than $60 million in Foundation Formula funds to charter schools and allow private, virtual education providers unfettered ability to pick, choose and benefit from students across the state at the expense of public school districts like ours. Significant diversions of funds like that cost school districts like ours in the long run.
Taken together, it’s a positive that our state elected officials recognize the teacher shortage has reached a crisis level, and that it’s small districts like those in northwest Missouri that will pay the steepest price going forward.
But as positive as that development is — including the much-needed raise for starting teacher pay — it’s a job left undone.
If state legislators truly want to secure the future of our state, they must spend the next session demonstrating more than a fleeting commitment to paying teachers by coming up with a comprehensive plan for long-term state aid that will actually put our school districts in position to thrive, instead of continue to participate in cutthroat competitions with each other over a rapidly shrinking pool of teachers.
Over the past year, our communities here in Nodaway County have perhaps never been more passionately engaged in their school districts and their prospects for the future.
The best way to secure that future for every Nodaway County student is to give them a good teacher.
Anything else is a Band-Aid solution.