With the warmer weather, many of us will head outside to start work on our spring and summer projects.
It’s important to remember that no matter how small the job, call Missouri 811 before digging.
Whether it’s gas, electric or fiber lines, there’s never been more of our vital infrastructure running underground, and much of it is shallow enough to be disturbed even by a small project.
Most importantly, accidentally digging into a utility line could seriously injure or kill someone.
Don’t take the chance.
Although the 1-800-DIG-RITE jingle will live on forever in our heads, the organization — which began in 1986 as Missouri One Call System — now goes by Missouri 811 and may be reached by dialing that simple number or by heading to missouri811.org.
Anyone working on a project that requires digging into the earth need only provide minimal information about their project including who is doing the work; when it will be located and the necessary depth. Then Missouri 811 will contact the all the public underground facility owners in the vicinity of the dig site to mark their own facilities to prevent damage or disruption.
That process can take up to two days, not including weekends or holidays and Missouri 811 asks people to call at least three working days before the start of digging.
Currently there are 1,500 member utilities that are part of the Missouri 811 program. They’ll make sure that the lines are marked and you can go about your home improvements, planting a tree or putting in a new mailbox without risk to your own safety or inconveniencing your neighbors. And, of course, it’s the law. More than 1 million locate requests were placed in 2021.
The service is free, and there’s no reason not to.
Stop, call before you dig.
