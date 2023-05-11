EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Many times here in this space when talking about celebratory days, we provide quick factoids or offer up something unique about the day. Not this time.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What else needs to be said? It’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s a day where we celebrate the women in our life who cared for and shaped us as people. Although Mother’s Day was started in West Virginia in the early 1900s, we have been celebrating our moms long before that, even before the Greeks had a festival for Rhea, the mother of the gods (Whoops! There goes the lack of factoids this time around).

0
0
0
0
0