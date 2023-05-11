Many times here in this space when talking about celebratory days, we provide quick factoids or offer up something unique about the day. Not this time.
This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What else needs to be said? It’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s a day where we celebrate the women in our life who cared for and shaped us as people. Although Mother’s Day was started in West Virginia in the early 1900s, we have been celebrating our moms long before that, even before the Greeks had a festival for Rhea, the mother of the gods (Whoops! There goes the lack of factoids this time around).
Moms are the ones who kissed our boo-boos, made sure we didn’t go out in the cold without a coat, put food in our bellies and generally kept us alive during our most vulnerable years, despite some of our best attempts to prevent her from succeeding.
Mothers were our first caregivers, educators, providers, psychologists and so much more. They praised us when we needed uplifting, but also brought us back down to earth when we got a little too high and mighty. Our moms were and are our biggest cheerleaders, advocates and always ready with a shoulder to cry on.
Whether she’s the mother you were born with or the one who stepped in, these women deserve so much more than one day a year. Happy Mother’s Day to each and every mom out there.
So although your mother may have sometimes embarrassed you, doted too much or hovered around a lot, it was more often than not done out of love. Why? Because she’s just your momma.