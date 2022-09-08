Last week, Maryville’s Host Lions Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Pride Lions Club, Rotary Club and Elks Lodge announced they would come together to raise money for a common cause on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The effort, true to its goal of honoring and remembering the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, is the embodiment of community service, demonstrating how to secure the building blocks of a community’s future, both great and small, through volunteerism.
On Sept. 10, the service organizations will host an afternoon filled with activities for children and families including local first responder vehicles on display all surrounding a cornhole tournament at the Nodaway County Senior Center, raising funds to benefit the center.
By all accounts, it seems to be the first time all those groups have put on an event together, but it certainly should not be the last.
We believe the long-overdue collaboration should become an annual tradition.
We here in Maryville and Nodaway County pride ourselves on our civic engagement, which is why so many of these clubs — and others — are still active and contributing to our communities even as participation in them lags behind where it has been in past generations across the country.
Cooperating on one big project per year helps to send a message of shared, community purpose, and of course also tangibly helps to raise money for an important cause.
We encourage the clubs to run with the idea and expand their thinking to test the boundaries of possibility when so many like-minded organizations decide to work together toward one specific goal.
And of course we encourage the community to participate and make this year’s event such a smashing success that we can’t help but collectively look toward the future and wonder how much more we might be able to do.
We look forward to finding out.