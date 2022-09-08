EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Last week, Maryville’s Host Lions Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Pride Lions Club, Rotary Club and Elks Lodge announced they would come together to raise money for a common cause on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The effort, true to its goal of honoring and remembering the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, is the embodiment of community service, demonstrating how to secure the building blocks of a community’s future, both great and small, through volunteerism.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags