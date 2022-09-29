Nodaway County is a place with a big heart.
Civic engagement, community service groups, volunteerism — they’re not only alive and thriving here in our corner of northwest Missouri, they’re a point of pride.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
Nodaway County is a place with a big heart.
Civic engagement, community service groups, volunteerism — they’re not only alive and thriving here in our corner of northwest Missouri, they’re a point of pride.
And when it comes to helping our children, that goes double.
So one of the best fits for us as a way to give our time and our knowledge is to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County.
Unfortunately, too many young people in our community are in need of another trustworthy and attentive adult mentor in their lives.
The program in Nodaway County regularly counts more than 60 Bigs and Littles each year, but also regularly sees 20 or more kids waiting for someone to take the time to be a reliable friend and mentor.
Old or young, outgoing or introverted, outdoorsy or indoorsy — responsible adults of every stripe can find common ground and form a connection with a young person that can open up new worlds of experiences and worldviews, or just serve as a sounding board on how to grow up.
The same — yes, even about growing up — could be said about the benefits to each Big in the program.
The commitment is manageable — more than manageable when compared to the potential benefits for both Big and Little: Bigs and Littles meet 2-3 times per month for a few hours doing normal, everyday activities like going to see a movie, playing games, going out to eat or just hanging out.
Ultimately, Bigs help Littles figure out their own potential just by being there, day in and day out.
There can be no greater contribution to our community than that.
We hope responsible adults across the county will attend the Big Recruitment Happy Hour on Oct. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Black Pony Brewery, where people interested in learning more about becoming a Big can take advantage of drink specials and free appetizers. It’s the perfect opportunity to figure out whether being a Big will be a good fit.
For more information on becoming a Big or to donate, visit bbbsnodaway.org/be-a-big, email info@bbbsnodaway.org or contact the organization at 660-562-7981.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.