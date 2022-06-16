Whether just to themselves or out loud, every parent and everyone who works in a school has, at some point, found themselves asking the same question since a gunman killed 19 students, two teachers and injured 17 others last month at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas:
Could it happen here?
The uncertainty — that unimaginable calamity could happen in any community without warning — is frighteningly unsettling, and the feeling is as familiar to families 1,000 miles away here in Maryville as it is to every other American family across the country.
We are all grasping, as we find ourselves doing far too often, for any solutions or comfort we can find to make that feeling go away and ensure our kids are both as safe as they can be and feel as safe as they can be.
It’s a conversation every community across our nation is having to one degree or another, and we here in Nodaway County are no different.
The most public of those local community conversations so far is set to happen in the West Nodaway R-I School District, where we believe the school board and administrators are approaching the conversation about school safety in an open, honest way that’s worth emulating.
Much of the infrastructure at West Nodaway is in need of maintenance and upgrades — a process that is already underway thanks to a tax levy increase approved by voters in April. The needs list includes safety infrastructure like cameras, intercom and phone systems and windows.
Although the district is working on these issues, they will take time and money to complete.
In the meantime, school officials and community members, like anyone else, are searching for anything they can that will help them better answer the question we all have in the back of our minds.
During the district’s school board meeting last week, Superintendent Mitch Barnes presented the school board with a few options.
One of those proposals was to designate a school protection officer. Under Missouri law, if a teacher or administrator has a concealed carry permit, they may be designated as a school protection officer and allowed to carry a firearm at school after completing a state-approved training program of 112 hours. The statute also requires a school district to hold a public hearing on the topic before approving the designation of such an officer — which West Nodaway plans to do soon.
For rural schools in the outlying county, we understand the merits of this idea: without a full-time school resource officer, districts like West Nodaway would need to wait for law enforcement to arrive from somewhere else in the county in the event of an active shooter — the crucial minutes saved by having an armed response at the ready could save lives. And without the money — that is, if there is enough personnel to go around in the first place — to pay for a full-time officer to fill the position, it makes sense that if it could mean the difference between life or death for even one student, it’s worth it.
But we also understand why it could give many people pause. In order to keep the officer (or officers) from becoming targeted, for example, their identity would not be public information — though it’s unlikely it would stay a secret within the school for very long. While some may support the idea in theory, not knowing which of their child’s teachers has a gun with them at all times might be difficult to swallow.
And there are of course the safety concerns that come with putting a gun in school, exacerbated by the reasonable concern that someone who already is overworked and underpaid may not make the best decisions in the heat of the moment when they’re expected to go from teaching geometry to deciding when to shoot and potentially kill someone in a school hallway — even with 112 hours of training.
It’s a lot to ask, and a lot to expect.
Ultimately, we can’t plan for every eventuality or foresee every possibility. There is a strong argument to be made that arming a teacher or administrator would significantly increase the chance of stopping a gunman sooner than without one.
But every other day is important too. And if arming teachers and administrators would make their colleagues who work in the building every day or students who are there to learn feel less safe, then we do not believe it’s an idea worth pursuing. We cannot substitute one fear for another.
Similarly, if employees and students would feel more secure with a school protection officer, then we believe it’s worth serious consideration.
Consequently, we strongly encourage the people who spend their days in the building — staff, teachers, administrators and, especially, students — to make their feelings known to their school board members, whether in public or in private. And we strongly encourage those elected officials to weight the feelings of the people in the building above all.
During the coming public hearing, we have confidence that West Nodaway community members will engage in the same kind of passionate, familial debate as they have multiple times over the past few years on several issues. And we have confidence that, just like in those previous cases, school board members will take that feedback and make the decision that’s right for their community.
We do not believe that designating a teacher or administrator as a school protection officer is a good idea for every district, every teacher or every community, just as we don’t believe it’s a bad one for every community either.
So we applaud the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education for opening up the conversation about school safety with their intentions in the right place and without having made up their minds — an approach we encourage all of our school district officials to adopt in our collective search for ways to feel safer in the face of uncertainty.