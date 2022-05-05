The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents must outline a clear vision for the university’s future, or risk a muddled presidential hiring process that could hurt the institution for years to come.
It’s clear that when current President John Jasinski announced last month that the board had not offered him a contract for next year, he caught the regents off guard — they appeared utterly unprepared to deal with the fallout despite board Chair John Moore saying publicly that he told Jasinski two years ago the board would not offer a new contract.
But in the month since Jasinski made his announcement, it’s also become clear that the board did not spend those two years figuring out what comes next or how to get there.
And who can blame them?
Times have never been tougher for higher education in Missouri — which is saying something.
Largely, Northwest has set itself apart by creating a firm sense of identity and purpose: getting students career-ready on day one. That goal has driven expansions in future areas of career growth like nursing and agribusiness, and in online programs that have all contributed to making Northwest a preferred destination for students in the region looking to prepare for their careers.
Other public universities in the state continue to struggle in building a unique identity that proves attractive to students and donors to build strong foundations for their futures.
State funding for Northwest was down to about 30 percent of the university’s budget last year — a complete reversal that continues a trend over the past 30 years: in 1990, two-thirds of Northwest’s budget came from state appropriations. And both the legislature and the governor have consistently shown that when something needs a trim, higher education is first on the chopping block.
But a focus on revenue-generating activities, like adding a slew of online graduate programs and leveraging alumni donor networks, have helped to bridge that gap significantly.
During Jasinski’s tenure, for example, the university’s fundraising efforts exploded — more than half of all dollars raised by the university in its 104-year history have come since Jasinski took over in 2009.
That’s despite university enrollment cratering across the state even before the pandemic. According to data from the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, four-year public colleges and universities in Missouri have seen fall enrollment drop more than 11 percent over the past five years.
Just south of us, Missouri Western State has lost nearly a fifth of its students in that time, Missouri Southern State lost more than 30 percent and to the east, Truman State University in Kirksville has seen enrollment drop by more than a third.
In fact, every single one of the state’s 13 public, four-year institutions of higher education had fewer students enrolled in fall 2021 than in fall 2016.
Every single one, that is, except one: Northwest, which grew by more than 20 percent over the past five years.
So who can really blame the board for having trouble coming up with a reason to drop Jasinski? As Moore has admitted, it had nothing to do with his performance.
But without articulating any kind of vision of their own for the future of the institution, the board is setting up a presidential search process that could be easily marred by the same kind of competing political and personal interests that seem to have put the university in this situation to begin with. Chair Moore has, rightly, said that a wide range of university stakeholders will have a seat at the table during the search process. That’s good, and as it should be.
However, if they don’t agree first on where the university needs to go, it’s hard to see how they will credibly decide on the best person to get there.
Further, as some faculty have pointed out in public meetings, if the board is willing to drop a president when the university is finding new levels of success during a time when every other public institution across the state is struggling, what standard do they expect of Jasinski’s successor? Is there a standard at all?
But, we are where we are. Although the reasons for the board letting Jasinski go do not appear to have been based on what would be best for Northwest moving forward, the regents have started down this path and must ensure the university has the greatest chance to find its way to the best remaining outcomes.
That must start with a clear declaration of purpose — whatever it may be — that gives students, alumni, staff, faculty, administrators and potential presidential candidates some confidence that the Board of Regents has a new, better star in mind for the university to steer by.
By not articulating the differences in vision between the board and Jasinski, the regents only continue to encourage the perception that, actually, they are quite satisfied with the direction of the university.
But that despite not knowing what comes next, they were determined to throw overboard the captain of the only ship in Missouri who seems to have charted the right course — no matter the consequences.