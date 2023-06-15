Earlier this month, The Forum ran a story about the process behind how city leaders work to bring national retailers to Maryville.
It is, naturally, one of everyone’s favorite discussion topics: what would we like to have here that we don’t already? So of course it proved to be a very popular story that served as a convenient jumping-off point for all sorts of wish lists, including our own around the office.
The ultimate purpose of the story, though, was to point out that despite all the headwinds facing rural areas like ours — and the thousands of other rural areas a lot like ours across the country — Maryville and Nodaway County have found ways to be successful in not only nurturing small business growth, but in attracting big business, too.
We commend the hardworking, creative officials at the city and Nodaway County Economic Development who have continued to successfully show that Maryville is a good place to do business.
Yes, we all have stores or restaurants or chains that we’d like to see open up a location in Maryville. Unfortunately, we don’t get to make those decisions. As much as we might like it, we don’t get to pick and choose from a buffet of all our favorite choices. Instead, as we read earlier this month, all we can do as a community is to put our best foot forward.
And our community leaders have done a stellar job doing just that, not only with partnerships like the one with Retail Strategies to bring in national retailers, but through all kinds of efforts that make our community a special place to live. Far from the least of those efforts is the work on South Main that, once finished, will put even more of a feather in our cap to set us apart from the competition.
Retail is not the be-all, end-all of a healthy business community. But it’s an important part of it, and for a community like ours, the future prognosis is looking good.