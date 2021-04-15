Monday, two new City Council members, Dannen Merrill and John McBride, were seated and the council reorganized.
One of the first tasks the new council should address is how to improve the flow of communication between the city and the public — and the best solution, already put forward by candidate Ashlee Hendrix in the runup to last week’s election, is to hire a public communication specialist for the city.
The need for a new method of communication is clear, though it stems from circumstances that should never have occurred. Currently, the general point of contact for all things Maryville is City Manager Greg McDanel. This makes sense since by the nature of his position he has his finger on the pulse of everything that happens in our city — and even if he doesn’t have the information someone needs, he’ll know who does.
This method was working just fine until a little more than a year ago. Since then, our local political discourse reached a new low, with online harassment, threats and other forms of bullying becoming the ever-present partner of the more and more frequent misinformation run rampant. Locally, there was no more frequent a target of these attacks than the staff and council of the city of Maryville, and none of them should have to be subjected to the hose of hate that Facebook unleashes on our local officials.
We have been vocal in our repeated condemnation of that unacceptable, reprehensible behavior as something that, although evidently emblematic of some parts of our community, is not what we should want to become emblematic of our community at large. When asked directly about it during last month’s candidate forum, it is unfortunate and concerning that not one candidate voiced similar support for staff members who are often unable to rise to their own defense because of their positions as public servants.
Nevertheless, right now the city’s official presence on Facebook and Twitter is virtually non-existent, even though that’s where much of our local public discourse has migrated. Reviving the city’s social media, and emphasizing two-way communication across all platforms, is one area where a public information officer would make an immediate, visible impact.
As Hendrix has said, her proposal would allow for new opportunities, too. Listening sessions, as she said, would be valuable tools for community interaction on particularly important or sensitive topics. Hendrix’s point that this would have gone a long way while determining COVID-19 mitigation strategies over the past year is especially well taken.
A trained communication specialist could also regularly gather more representative feedback and other data from the public to help inform priorities and decisions made by City Council members, rather than relying on whatever feedback they’re able to elicit on their own or that comes to their inboxes.
And there are many other areas where a public communication officer could make a difference: helping to coordinate messaging across departments, helping existing boards like Maryville Parks and Recreation and the Tourism Committee develop new avenues for public communication, and ensuring that qualified applicants are made aware of vacancies on city advisory boards.
All that is without mentioning why the timing could not be better: The city of Maryville is about to embark on the largest public works project in the city’s history by overhauling South Main. During that process, which could now mean several years of construction over multiple phases, it will be imperative to have timely, clear public communication throughout. It’s simply not fair to put the responsibility of all of the above on someone — or someones — who already have a whole other job they need to do for the city’s residents.
Some will undoubtedly say that such a position would only add a buffer between city officials and those they are meant to serve. We can go ahead and fact check this claim right now: False. If that’s the structure the council decides to adopt to address this issue, then it will have missed the point. There would be absolutely no reason Maryville citizens couldn’t still contact a City Council member to discuss an issue, or a city department with a specific question.
The other likely reservation some may have is, of course, the cost. Hiring a full-time public relations professional would not be cheap, and having one at all would be an unusual luxury for a city the size of Maryville. But, one size does not always fit all, and this is one of those cases. Despite the cost, and the inevitable sacrifice it will require somewhere else, the new council should make this a priority because of the good it would do for our community going forward.
Were it not for the events of the past year, a public information officer might not look like such a necessary addition. But as it is, too many Maryville residents have loudly voiced their concern that their voices are not being heard by city officials. Whether or not you agree with that assessment, it’s clear that the communication model we’re currently using needs some improvement.
A dedicated public information officer would go a long way toward making it better.