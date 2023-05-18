We encourage everyone to attend this year’s Art, Rhythm and Brews event downtown this Friday evening at 7 p.m.
This year’s event is the first to be held by the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, which absorbed the Maryville Public Arts Committee from the city.
Friday’s celebration will feature local artists, breweries, food, music and a home brew competition, and helps to fund the sculptures located in and around downtown that also will be debuted.
It’s also a great time to reflect on the event’s existence in and of itself.
Maryville is a community full of people who have demonstrated a deep and lasting commitment to the arts in many forms. The art committee and Art, Rhythm and Brews event are just one part of it.
Earlier this month, the outpouring of appreciation for Tim Gilham, who is retiring after four years here, was indicative of how important programs like band and choir are to our schools, and how inseparable they are from the young adults our children grow up to be.
On stage, Maryville has just as strong a tradition of plays and musicals, from the Rose Theatre to the Maryville Young Players, which opened registration for its summer musical theater camp on March 1 and will attract hundreds of local kids again this year. And there are few finer stages than the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School, a living monument to our community’s belief in the value of the arts.
We’re looking forward to Friday, when we can take part in just another way that our community finds to celebrate what makes it unique.