EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Legislation speeding through the state General Assembly would allow parents to choose where to send their child to school without having to pay any extra fees.

We agree that on its face, open enrollment sounds good for parents and students. What parent wouldn’t want the option to provide their child with what they think will be the best possible educational environment? No one can be faulted for wanting that.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags