Legislation speeding through the state General Assembly would allow parents to choose where to send their child to school without having to pay any extra fees.
We agree that on its face, open enrollment sounds good for parents and students. What parent wouldn’t want the option to provide their child with what they think will be the best possible educational environment? No one can be faulted for wanting that.
The two pieces of legislation with the most momentum, Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 253, are fairly straightforward in how they would allow open enrollment and don’t have differences major enough to warrant a deep dive into which would be better for northwest Missouri.
That’s because regardless of the details, there is no way to implement an open enrollment system that does not leave some families behind and that doesn’t disproportionately hurt our schools here in rural Missouri.
While we agree that parents should have the right to enroll their child in a public school that puts them in the position to succeed as an adult, we believe that right should be available to all parents across the state. And any system that doesn’t extend that right to each and every Missourian is not only wrong for us here in northwest Missouri, but for everyone.
Allowing students to go to the school their parents think is the best fit for them makes sense on paper. Maybe another school would be a better social fit, is more convenient to travel to, has educational opportunities that the home school district doesn’t or, yes, maybe would offer a better chance to crack the starting lineup.
But every open enrollment plan — as a matter of necessary practicality — would allow school districts to limit the number of incoming students they will accept.
There is no way to make this process equitable. By the very nature of an open enrollment system, not every child will be able to leave a school they feel like is not the best fit for them. What happens to their school when only some get to go, and others are left behind? Will that school get better? Will it get more funding, more community support and more access to resources that will bring better teachers?
Of course not.
Those schools will fall farther and farther behind, as will their students.
And as local superintendents have admitted, those students won’t be a random cross-section. No, they’ll be the ones who other school districts suddenly find they don’t have the room for. As Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford put it during a school board meeting, the students left behind will be the ones that cost “more dollars to educate.”
There is simply no avoiding that any open enrollment system will inevitably lead to a further stratification of haves and have nots. And that is not something we believe we should build our public education system around.
Missouri schools are, frankly, sinking. After decades of being buffeted from all sides by legislators chipping away at the hull, public education in our state has been taking on water at an alarming rate.
The solutions the legislature has offered have done nothing to address the real causes, like an unprecedented teacher shortage crisis that shows no signs of abating.
Instead, our legislators have put their time and effort into passing measures that benefit private schools, including virtual schools, and divert money from our public schools to pay for them. For example, Missouri companies can pay into a statewide scholarship fund that can pay for public school students to instead attend a private school of their choosing. It doesn’t even have to pay for the school, the “scholarships” can pay for something tangentially related, like a new laptop. And in return, the companies get a full tax write-off.
Guess where that tax money would have gone?
To add insult to injury, Nodaway County students can’t even utilize that program — we don’t live in a large enough area. Our tax dollars seem to do just fine, though.
Private virtual school options, meanwhile, are another favorite of the legislature. A parent can withdraw their child from any public school and put them in a virtual school. But the private vendor gets to decide who gets in and who gets the boot back to the public school system.
We aren’t living too far from a future in which Nodaway County parents will have the freedom to choose any school they want their child to go to: one at the end of an hourlong bus ride, or one based in Springfield that they can attend on their iPad.
And the people forced into these choices will be the ones left behind by schools that can pick and choose who gets a seat and who doesn’t.
The legislature’s solution to classrooms where teachers don’t want to teach and parents don’t want to send their children is to let some students go to classrooms they like better.
How many of those classrooms will be for children in Nodaway County, we wonder?
We implore our elected officials to unite in opposition to open enrollment, and instead spend their time and energy on ensuring Missouri produces and retains enough quality teachers to fill our classrooms and give every child in the state the education they have a right to.
When the ship is sinking, the solution is not to hand some people vouchers for a lifeboat and let everybody else go down with the ship.
We must plug the leaks and rebuild the boat.