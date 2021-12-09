Last week’s announcement by Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong of the creation of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force was just the latest in a recent series of steps our community leaders have taken that show our greater community — not just Maryville, but counties across our region — is ready to build a future on our own terms.
Now more than ever, rural communities like ours are facing unprecedented challenges. To continue to thrive, it will take unprecedented solutions — and community support.
The task force and the associated space in the Nodaway County Administration Center will provide much-needed resources that help our most vulnerable population, and help our communities become more self-sufficient. It is a tremendous effort, and it’s only just begun.
The creation of the task force comes only a couple of months after a push announced by Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice to create a five-county mental health board that would help secure funding for essential mental health resources our community lacks and sorely needs.
Both of those initiatives would be the first of their kind for a rural area like ours, and they are exactly the kind of unprecedented solutions we need to continue to thrive.
But building our future will also need unprecedented community support.
Although the mental health board will undoubtedly be helpful even without funding, rural communities like ours are especially in need of mental health resources that are hard to find. The only way to truly ensure we have the best chance of having access to them here is with a dedicated property tax that, like all additional taxes, will likely take some convincing to pass.
And although the task force has secured federal funding to ensure its first year of operations, any future beyond that is uncertain without community assistance.
In so many ways, we are blazing trails for other rural communities to follow, and creating a model that will serve as an example of what we can do when we all decide a safe, healthy and prosperous future for our community is our top priority.
The path has been laid out. Now it’s up to us to take action and ensure it leads somewhere.