This week, April 23-29, we recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Week.
While we often talk about crimes and justice in the abstract, every crime has a very real victim, and the effects for them can be lasting and far-reaching, regardless of the crime.
Our focus, as it is this week, should be on the victims of all crimes, and the ways in which we can help them get back to the way things were before.
In Maryville, National Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Week is a bigger deal than in most places. The Missouri Department of Corrections has planted a tree at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park each year since 1997 in remembrance of the victims who too often are forgotten and left to pick up the pieces after their sense of safety and security has been shattered.
This is especially true for violent crimes, but just as true as for non-violent ones.
Every American should feel safe in their own home and free of fear that their life could be turned upside down through no fault of their own.
This week, we take time to acknowledge that that goal remains aspirational. But that as a community, we can help in ways great and small to continue to close the gap.
In the meantime, the trees at Mozingo continue to grow and serve as a reminder that for the other 51 weeks of the year, we are still committed to engaging with survivors, elevating their voices and effecting change so that we can always be the kind of community where victims can have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.