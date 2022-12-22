There’s something about Christmas that can bring out the best in us.
Maybe it’s when we wish strangers a “Merry Christmas,” or when we’re a little more patient with those who tend to try our patience. Maybe it’s when we tap into the inherent spirit of generosity, of giving, of community that is the core of our celebration of the holiday. Maybe it’s just making sure we can see the magic of Christmas morning through a child’s eyes one more time.
Yes, there are the Griswoldian stressors that we bend ourselves out of shape about: decorations, getting the right gifts, preparing for the impending arrival of family and the other myriad pressures that come with Christmas.
But those are the trappings we add. At its heart, when we find ourselves acting out the Christmas spirit, it’s because we know that the spirit doesn’t happen on its own — it takes all of us deciding that, every year, we will set aside time to be kinder, more generous, more patient. That we will gather with our loved ones and give them something that will bring a smile to their face.
This Christmas season, it’s incumbent upon all of us not just to wish others a Merry Christmas, but to make it one, in ways great and small, for each person we meet.
To you and yours, we wish you a heartfelt Merry Christmas.