EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

There’s something about Christmas that can bring out the best in us.

Maybe it’s when we wish strangers a “Merry Christmas,” or when we’re a little more patient with those who tend to try our patience. Maybe it’s when we tap into the inherent spirit of generosity, of giving, of community that is the core of our celebration of the holiday. Maybe it’s just making sure we can see the magic of Christmas morning through a child’s eyes one more time.

