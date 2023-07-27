For 17 years, Maryville Young Players summer theater camp has shifted, grown and expanded to create a culture of art, fun, creation and acceptance. This year’s “Frozen Jr.” is no exception. The production, clocking in at just over one hour long, kept a fun, light pace in and around Arrendale, brought closer to the audience by well-lit, up close, dramatic scenes crafted by young actors down the aisles and across the rows of the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
This year’s stage production featured the youthful exuberance, talent and obvious joy of two casts totaling around 140 students from Nodaway County and beyond. The three-week camp puts up a challenge for enthusiastic young actors, offers something different for those wishing to try something new and creates an incredibly fond memory for many who age out of the camp.
Turning 14 and acting in his final year of the camp, Jake Moore, told The Forum that he was feeling a bit of relief, but also sadness because it is a bunch of stress, “but also it’s very fun.” He intends to help next year like Maryville High School student Ellie Parsons did this year.
Whether making trips to pick up props, cast members and costume pieces or getting drinks for directors and volunteers, she and other MYP alums like Avery Baker and Wyman Wheeler knew no task was too small and jumped on stage to help the directors keep the show on the road. They provided incredibly necessary assistance with the large number of children involved in the production, the details regarding costumes, wigs, microphones, sound, lights and more.
Working together with directors Jacqui Conn and Erica Wheeler, alums, parents, grandparents, friends, fans, community members and all the volunteers it took to put on “Frozen Jr.” brought to life not only the emotional, vibrant, fun and sometimes sad world of Arrendale, but also created a summer learning experience built on a welcoming understanding, education and fun.
Yes, this camp involves a large number of participant-actors, volunteers, seamstresses, designers, technicians and more, but it’s not only that incredible number of people that makes that “MYP Magic.” Take it from Maryville Middle School student Colton VanVactor, 11, who really enjoyed playing Sven, a reindeer: “It’s the role I was born to play. I don’t even need a costume. Yep, if I could just squeeze hard enough the antlers will just come out.” The MYP environment allowed a young boy to become a reindeer, be excited about it and share it on stage with his community.
Starting with just 34 campers in 2007 from co-creators Pat Immel and Vanessa Parsons, the camp is so much more than the number of kids who get to participate. MYP is the regional, cultural experience of community offering Maryville a bit more hygge each year. The Forum congratulates a spectacular performance by all involved, both on and off the stage. Bravissimo!