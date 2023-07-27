EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

For 17 years, Maryville Young Players summer theater camp has shifted, grown and expanded to create a culture of art, fun, creation and acceptance. This year’s “Frozen Jr.” is no exception. The production, clocking in at just over one hour long, kept a fun, light pace in and around Arrendale, brought closer to the audience by well-lit, up close, dramatic scenes crafted by young actors down the aisles and across the rows of the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s stage production featured the youthful exuberance, talent and obvious joy of two casts totaling around 140 students from Nodaway County and beyond. The three-week camp puts up a challenge for enthusiastic young actors, offers something different for those wishing to try something new and creates an incredibly fond memory for many who age out of the camp.

