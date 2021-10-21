As the Maryville City Council and Nodaway County Commission consider their priorities for spending federal American Rescue Plan dollars, they should not be afraid of bold action.
So far, the city of Maryville has chosen to tentatively earmark about $1.6 million of its $2.3 million in Rescue Plan funds on several projects that invest in securing the future of our community, including increasing police officer pay, constructing a water treatment pilot plant and improving local parks. That leaves about $700,000 for council members to find the best home for.
The choices so far have been shrewd and forward-thinking: targeted spending in areas that will see an outsized benefit from relatively modest investment. While dropping all $2.3 million on water infrastructure improvements would certainly be justifiable and useful, the city has instead opted so far to spread the funding to projects and initiatives that are much smaller in scope — only a few hundred thousand dollars apiece — in an effort to make waves in smaller ponds rather than a shallow ripple in a larger ocean.
We agree wholeheartedly that this is the wisest approach for our community.
With that in mind, the council and the county commission should seriously consider putting remaining funds toward programs that will specifically benefit low-income residents on an individual level. These are precisely the beneficiaries Congress had in mind when it gave local governments considerable leeway in how their communities could best benefit from relief funding, and these are our neighbors who have had their lives most impacted by the pandemic.
There are few wrong answers in how to do this: one suggestion already made by city officials would establish a grant program for lower income residents to make necessary home repairs. This would be a good step, undoubtedly. But owning a home is already a step ahead of many of the people who kept all of us going during the throes of the pandemic.
Federal Rescue Plan guidance specifically encourages premium pay for low-income essential workers, both for work already performed over the past year and a half, and moving forward. Already, the county has agreed to a tentative framework for a pilot program that would extend additional grants to local businesses through the county’s Rescue Plan allocation, and city officials are considering how they could best get involved as well.
We believe that in addition to that program, both the county and the city should consider ways to increase pay for employees in retail and grocery stores, delivery drivers, restaurant and fast-food workers, and all other low-wage earners who have become more essential to our day-to-day lives than ever before throughout the course of this pandemic, and, as a reward for their increased risk while on the job, have been subjected to more and more unjustifiable and rude behavior from customers.
Small, one-time payments would go a long way, as they have in other communities across the country that have spent their money similarly. Other potential models could include coupling premium pay with the already planned business grant initiative and requiring a partial employer match.
However assistance may be administered, we’re confident that should our local government, business and workforce leaders put their minds to it, they can come up with creative ways to make a difference in the lives of our lowest paid and most overworked essential workers — even if they only have a few hundred thousand dollars with which to do it.
We do know the City Council has already given some thought to how our lowest income neighbors may be struggling with the pandemic. In discussions over a necessary water and sewer rate increase over the past month, council members have consistently voiced their concerns that some already have trouble paying their bills. To mitigate that concern, the council has begun to favor a model that would spread the coming rate increase out over two or three years, resulting in year-to-year increases of $7-12 or so instead of $17 in one year — even though the result is a higher bill in the long run.
But instead of — or in addition to — lowering the year-to-year increase, the council could keep the long-term cost lower while making up the difference to low-income customers by using Rescue Plan funds. Based on the data presented by NewGen Strategies & Solutions, depending on how the city implements the program, this would likely only cost a few hundred thousand dollars, if that, and would provide assistance to those who need it most.
In that scenario, the county commission, too, should implement a twin program to ensure that its constituents who live outside city limits have access to the same relief.
So far, our local officials have shown foresight by putting these dollars in areas where they will have the greatest impact, taking the opportunity to invest in our community’s future.
Now, we should double down on that future, by inviting as many people as possible to be a part of it.
These, and likely any other initiatives aimed at helping people based on income, would take a good deal of time to plan, quite a bit of cooperation among public and private entities and would be complicated for a community our size to implement.
There are few wrong ways to allocate the remaining Rescue Plan funds, as long as our reasons are sound. “Too complicated” should not be one of them.
Instead, our local leaders should continue to look for ways to be bold, impactful and make waves.