As we begin a new year, it’s natural to both look back at the year we left behind and ahead to the one that awaits us. The month itself, of course, is even named for the Roman god Janus, the two-faced god who could see into the past and the future.

Northwest Missouri can look into both directions with pride, having completed an ambitious 2022 in many respects and in anticipation of an exciting and productive 2023.

