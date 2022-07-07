Election season is upon us again — although, when isn’t it?
On Aug. 2, Nodaway County voters will go to the polls to vote on candidates for U.S. Senate, state House and Senate, and local positions like county recorder and township board, along with others at each level.
While primary elections don’t get the same turnout as general elections, this August’s primary is likely to have significant implications for us here in northwest Missouri, from the national stage to the local.
We encourage every voter to cast a ballot on Aug. 2, and we look forward to once again fulfilling one of our most important duties as a community newspaper by giving readers the chance to get to know the candidates and learn as much as they can.
Look for interviews with and questionnaires filled out by candidates in our July 21 edition.
Although we can’t ask every question we’d like of every candidate for every office, The Forum is committed to getting Nodaway County voters the information and perspective necessary to make an informed decision at the ballot box.
We believe our future depends on it.
So in the coming weeks, check out the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum on July 14, and set aside the information you’ll see in The Forum after that to read over, discuss and make your decision on which candidates will make the best decisions for you.